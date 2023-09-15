National Engineers' Day is celebrated in India on September 15th each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Engineers' Day is observed annually on September 15 in India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his greetings to all engineers on Engineers' Day. He praised their innovative thinking, unwavering commitment and their integral role in the nation's advancement. He highlighted their contributions, which span from infrastructure projects to technological advancements, impacting various facets of our daily lives.

Why is Engineers' Day celebrated? In 1968, the Government of India decided to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India's greatest minds. Since then, National Engineers' Day is celebrated in India on September 15th each year. National Engineers' Day serves as a tribute to Visvesvaraya's legacy and acknowledges the contributions made by engineers to India's growth and development.

Theme The theme for National Engineers' Day in 2023 is 'Engineering for a Sustainable Future.'

History Sir Visvesvaraya was a pioneering figure in the field of engineering and had a profound impact on the development of India's infrastructure. His contributions include the design and construction of dams, irrigation networks, and various other projects that played a crucial role in India's progress and modernization. He received the Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his outstanding contributions in the field of engineering science. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of his remarkable achievements was the design of automatic weir water floodgates, which allowed for an increase in the storage capacity of the Khadakwasla Reservoir near Pune. He also projected an extensive irrigation system in the Deccan Plateau. Visvesvaraya is credited as the architect of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysuru, and his gate design was successfully implemented at this dam as well. He designed a flood protection system for the Visakhapatnam port.

As Diwan of Mysore, he contributed to the development of armoured, bullet-proof vehicles for World War II during his tenure as a board member of Tata Steels. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was honoured with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955.

Significance Engineers' Day is celebrated to honour the remarkable contributions of those individuals who bring scientific concepts into everyday life. This day serves as a poignant reminder of the pivotal role that engineers fulfil in addressing intricate challenges, propelling technological advancements, and elevating the quality of life for individuals worldwide. Engineers' Day acknowledges the contributions of past engineers and also inspires present and future generations to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and progress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}