ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Afghanistan is scheduled to be held on October 15 at 2 PM in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police laid out a traffic advisory stating traffic diversions and restrictions.

Delhi traffic diversions and restrictions Several traffic diversions and restrictions will be enforced around the stadium area. Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg will be subjected to diversion/restriction. Heavy vehicles and buses will not be permitted on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadur ShahZafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

The following roads will be non functional for general public from 12:00 PM to 11:30 PM:

Rajghat to JLN Marg JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Rajghat Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate.

Stadium entry points

Access to the stadium will be available through specific gates based on their locations where Gate Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 which are located on the Southern side of the Stadium will provide entry from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Gate Nos. 8, 9, 10, 11, 12,13, 14 & 15 situated on the Eastern side of the Stadium will provide entry from J.LN. Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gate Nos. 16, 17 & 18 situated on the Western Side of the Stadium will provide entry from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near the Petrol Pump.

Parking

Limited parking facilities are available even for labelled vehicle in the vicinity of the stadium. It is mandatory to display the car parking label on the windshield and the vehicle number must be written on the label. Vehicles without valid parking labels will not be allowed near the Stadium. Car parking label holders should use Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, or Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (U-turn at Delhi Gate is allowed) for accessing parking lots P1, P3 and P4 which can only be entered from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (near the Petrol Pump).

General vehicle parking

No vehicles will be permitted to park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (both carriageways) on the day of the match. Any vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away or subjected to legal consequences, as stated in the Delhi Police order.

