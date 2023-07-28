Enjoy Alcohol, Without the Hangover

Dr. David Nutt, the chief scientific officer of GABA Labs, says his interest in alcohol and GABA receptors first began nearly 40 years ago when his research led him to discover the interaction between the two. A psychiatrist and neuropsychopharmacologist, he spent two years as chief of section of clinical science in the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism at the National Institutes of Health and has long argued in scientific papers that alcohol causes more harm to society than other drugs.