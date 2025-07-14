‘Enjoying the moment as Wimbledon champions’: Netizens love pics of winners Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek at dance

Both the tennis champions secured their maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday, a first for their countries as well.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published14 Jul 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Winners Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek
Winners Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek

Wimbledon just released the first pictures of winners Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek from the Champions' ball as they celebrate their victory on Sunday night in London.  

Dressed in their finest fits, the euphoric duo can be seen awkwardly dancing together in the pictures. 

Sharing the pictures of the duo from the ball, Wimbledon wrote: “Dancing with the Champions.”

Check pictures here:

