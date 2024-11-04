The Ministry of External Affairs denounces the violent attack by pro-Khalistan elements at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton on Sunday. India called for the protection of places of worship and the prosecution of the perpetrators.

India on Monday condemned a violent attack by pro-Khalistani elements at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton during a visit by Indian consular officials and urged Justin Trudeau's government to ensure all places of worship are protected.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the violence and said the country expected those who indulged in violence to be prosecuted.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," said Jaiswal.

The clash took place outside a consular camp organised in partnership with the Hindu Sabha Mandir near Toronto.

"We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," Jaiswal stated.

The MEA statement comes a day after a mob carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu temple. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau termed the acts of violence at the temple as 'unacceptable.'

Decreeing that all Canadians have the right to freedom of religion, he wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely." He further expressed gratitude to the Peel Regional Police for their timely response.