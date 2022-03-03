Ensure you are fully vaccinated against Covid, govt tells Ukraine returnees

Ensure you are fully vaccinated against Covid, govt tells Ukraine returnees1 min read . 09:33 PM IST
- Health Ministry is in regular touch with MEA over how many flights and people have come from Ukraine and their health status as well
The government on Thursday asked all citizens including students who have returned from Ukraine to get fully vaccinated if they are not. India has brought back thousands of nationals stuck in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
During a press conference in Delhi, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava said that the government like to ensure that all the students who are returning from Ukraine are fully vaccinated or get their vaccination.
Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said the health ministry is in regular touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over how many flights and people have come from Ukraine and their health status as well.
He said: "We regularly have discussions with the MEA. International travel guidelines for students or anyone coming from Ukraine to India were also relaxed so that they could reach in time. We regularly follow up with the MEA on how many flights and people have come and get their health update too."
