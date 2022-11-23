‘Ensure your name on voter list to avoid…’: Mamata Banerjee’s warning

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked people in the state to ensure their names were on the voter’s list. Mamata Banerjee said if their names are not on the electoral roll, they will be sent to detention camps in the name of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Mamata Banerjee asked people to ensure it to avoid getting sent to the detention camps under the garb of enforcing NRC. “Ensure your name is there on the voter list, or else, you will be sent to detention camps in the name of NRC. It’s a shame, shame and shame," Mamata Banerjee said.
Mamata Banerjee said this while addressing a programme organised by the state government to distribute land ‘pattas’ (documents) to marginalised families from all districts
Referring to incidents of "forcible takeover of land by the railway and airport authorities", Mamata Banerjee said, “No eviction will be allowed in West Bengal without proper compensation and rehabilitation."
Mamata Banerjee also nudged on the people to “protests if your land is forcibly taken and the state will be with you". She accused the Centre of “not releasing funds for 100-day work".
While she did not name the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mamata Banerjee said the Centre was running on the “party’s instructions".
