The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the United States, has issued a warning over an increase in the number of enterovirus cases. Enterovirus-D68 is a virus that causes a respiratory illness in children, weakens their muscles, and causes a type of paralysis called Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM). While AFM is rare, full recovery from it is even rare. Polio falls in the enterovirus family and both enterovirus-D68 and poliovirus can overwhelm the nervous system and cause weakness in the muscles.

