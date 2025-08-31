India to overhaul biodiversity norms to boost ayurveda biz innovation, conservation

New Delhi: India is overhauling regulations under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, to give its ayurvedic medicine, pharmaceutical and wellness sectors a major boost, and making it easier for companies to access natural resources while safeguarding the country’s rich biodiversity.

The reforms simplify approval processes, waive access and benefit sharing fees for start-ups and small businesses with turnover below ₹5 crore, and drastically cut the time required for research, applications and product clearances.

Companies seeking to access biological resources and traditional knowledge typically need to navigate a complex and time-consuming approval process.

By easing compliance, the government aims to accelerate innovation in Ayurveda and herbal sciences, expand affordable healthcare options, and strengthen a bio-economy that balances growth with conservation.

For the common public, these reforms hold considerable importance. Many everyday medicines and wellness products, particularly those deeply rooted in traditional Indian systems like Ayurveda, are derived from plants and other natural sources. By simplifying regulations, the government aims to accelerate the development and availability of these products, potentially leading to a wider range of accessible and affordable health solutions.

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), operating under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, has taken up this initiative to protect India's natural resources, ensure their sustainable use, and guarantee fair sharing of benefit with the local communities.

The member secretary of the NBA had on 21 August detailed these updates to industry associations such as the Ayurvedic Drug Manufacturers Association (ADMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and th Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), emphasizing the responsibilities and urging compliance with the new biodiversity laws.

The government's move has been welcomed by the industry. Sargam Dhawan, director of Planet Herbs Lifesciences, said, “Ayurveda and herbal sciences are intrinsically linked to biodiversity, making its protection vital not just for business growth, but also for safeguarding traditional knowledge for future generations. The new amendments under the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, strike a healthy balance between sustainability and ease of doing business.”

These regulations will also ensure that India's rich biological diversity is utilized in a fair and sustainable manner. The framework mandates that communities, who have traditionally protected and maintained these valuable resources, get a fair share of the benefits when their knowledge and resources are commercialized.

“This balanced approach is critical for long-term conservation, ensuring that India's unique flora and fauna continue to thrive for generations to come, providing invaluable resources for health and well-being for all,” an industry executive said.