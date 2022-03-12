EPF interest rate for 2021-22 reduced to 8.1%—lowest since 1977-78

Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday decided to lower the interest on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, according to the PTI news agency. The EPFO's apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees has decided to provide an 8.1% rate of interest on the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for 2021-22. This is the lowest since 1977-78 when the EPF interest rate stood at 8%, the news agency added.

