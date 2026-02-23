Epstein files: No relief for Andrew as whistleblowers expose taxpayer-funded ‘massages’ and travel | Top updates

Troubles are mounting for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The former prince faces fresh allegations that increase pressure on his past role as a trade envoy. Scrutiny intensified after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of documents linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These files included emails between the two prompting the British Royal Family to strip Andrew of his titles in October last year.

Here are the top updates in Andrew's case: 1. Retired civil servants have alleged that Andrew used taxpayers’ money for massages and excessive travel expenses during his time as the UK’s trade envoy, the BBC reported.

According to the report, a former civil servant who worked in the trade envoy’s department in the early 2000s claimed he was so annoyed by the former prince’s request to cover the cost of his “massage services” that he refused to approve the payment. However, he said he was overruled by senior staff.

“I thought it was wrong… I’d said we mustn’t pay it, but we ended up paying it anyway,” he added.

Andrew’s position as trade envoy was unpaid; however, he was supported by civil servants and continued to receive taxpayer-funded backing for overseas travel.

Amid intense scrutiny over Andrew’s correspondence with Epstein, the retired civil servant said that while they could not have stopped him at the time, they should have flagged when something was wrong.

2. Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Business and Trade Committee are expected to meet on Tuesday (local time) and will mull launching an inquiry into the role of UK trade envoys following Andrew's arrest. A cross-party committee is expected to discuss options after allegations were levelled against Andrew that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein, while still being in the role.

3. In the meantime, Liberal Democrats are now preparing to push for a debate on Andrew in the House of Commons. Former Conservative minister Tom Tugendhat has urged the launch of an independent investigation into the former prince, proposing that it be overseen by a panel comprising MPs, members of the House of Lords, and senior judges.

4. On 20 February (local time), the UK’s Defence Minister Luke Pollard told the BBC that the government is weighing possible legislation that could strip Andrew, currently eighth in the line of succession, of his place. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Any Questions program, Pollard said that the UK government is working with Buckingham Palace on the plans to stop Andrew from “potentially being a heartbeat away from the throne.”

5. On 19 February (local time), Andrew was arrested by Thames Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after his role as a trade envoy came under fire. The documents released by the DOJ revealed that Andrew, back in November 2010, shared confidential government information with Epstein minutes after he received the documents upon returning from Asia.

6. Following his arrest, Andrew was released 11 hours later. Separately, Thames Valley Police said they continued searching Royal Lodge, his former Windsor home, in connection with his arrest.