EQT Chair Says Geopolitics Is No. 1 Worry, Not Higher Rates

EQT AB’s Chairman Conni Jonsson said the geopolitical tensions in the world right now are a much bigger concern for his business than the issue of higher borrowing costs.

Bloomberg
Published23 Oct 2024, 12:57 AM IST
EQT Chair Says Geopolitics Is No. 1 Worry, Not Higher Rates
EQT Chair Says Geopolitics Is No. 1 Worry, Not Higher Rates

(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB’s Chairman Conni Jonsson said the geopolitical tensions in the world right now are a much bigger concern for his business than the issue of higher borrowing costs. 

“The risks that I am most concerned about are the geopolitical risks,” Jonsson said during a fireside chat with Bloomberg News at the Swedish investment firm’s first US capital markets event in New York on Tuesday. 

Jonsson said it was easy to paint a “very negative geopolitical scenario” in which the whole logic for trade and international cooperation goes away. This, he said, would prove more of a challenge for the private equity industry that what it experienced through the Covid-19 pandemic or with higher interest rates. 

The potential for more regulatory scrutiny is also something the private equity industry needs to be mindful of, Jonsson said, especially when acting as a consolidator in certain industries. The EQT chairman said there were a lot of discussions about the issue of taking away competition as regulators do their job.

“Whenever we do these kinds of things, we should not sort of misuse the power we have,” Jonsson said.

EQT manages about €246 billion ($266 billion) in private capital and real assets, according to its website. Earlier this year, the firm raised €22 billion for its largest-ever private equity fund, exceeding its target in a challenging market for gathering new money.

Jonsson said EQT wasn’t looking in the short term to follow its listed peers by gathering up assets across multiple investment classes — a strategy that many big firms are pursuing as the seek to boost management fees and become one-stop shops for investors. 

“My conviction is that we, you should do what you what you think and are convinced that you’re good at,” Jonsson said. “If you’re not able to deliver something that is uniquely better than anybody else can deliver in doing so, it’s not a long term proposition.”

Bloomberg News reported in August that EQT was moving its Chief Financial Officer Kim Henriksson to New York amid a push to expand internationally and spur growth. Among the firm’s priorities are engaging more with US capital markets, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Jonsson said the US market presented one of the biggest opportunities for the firm to grow. 

EQT’s dealmaking in the US in the last 12 months has included agreements to buy technology consultant Perficient Inc. for about $3 billion including debt, and medical device component manufacturer Zeus for roughly $3.4 billion including debt.

(Updates with Jonsson quotes on regulation from fourth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 12:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsEQT Chair Says Geopolitics Is No. 1 Worry, Not Higher Rates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.