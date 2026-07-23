Equinix bets big on India, plans to triple data centre capacity by 2028

"In terms of power infrastructure availability, some level of confidence has to be given by the government. That's when we go ahead, and I think everybody else does the same thing. But the only issue is that all of this is not available on day one. Say we build a data centre in Chennai and have enough power now, but the substation from which we are drawing power may not be able to meet our requirements—or those of other nearby data centres—as they grow over the next three, four, or five years", Paul said, adding that governments need to build future capacity in advance.