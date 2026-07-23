Equinix bets big on India, plans to triple data centre capacity by 2028

California-headquartered global data centre operator Equinix is eyeing nearly three times its current data centre capacity in India as it looks to capture a larger share of the country's fast-growing artificial intelligence opportunity.
In an interview with Mint on Wednesday, Manoj Paul, managing director of Equinix India, said demand for AI adoption from banks and other non-technology sectors will help the company expand its capacity to 14,000 ‘racks’ by end-2028, almost three times what it operates today.
"Our focus is enterprise customers," Paul said. "Banks, insurers and other businesses don't need gigawatts of AI capacity. They typically require a few hundred kilowatts to about a megawatt to run AI applications, while leveraging the larger AI infrastructure being built by cloud providers."