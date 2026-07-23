Equinix bets big on India, plans to triple data centre capacity by 2028

California-headquartered global data centre operator Equinix is eyeing nearly three times its current data centre capacity in India as it looks to capture a larger share of the country's fast-growing artificial intelligence opportunity.
California-headquartered global data centre operator Equinix is eyeing nearly three times its current data centre capacity in India as it looks to capture a larger share of the country's fast-growing artificial intelligence opportunity.
In an interview with Mint on Wednesday, Manoj Paul, managing director of Equinix India, said demand for AI adoption from banks and other non-technology sectors will help the company expand its capacity to 14,000 ‘racks’ by end-2028, almost three times what it operates today.
In an interview with Mint on Wednesday, Manoj Paul, managing director of Equinix India, said demand for AI adoption from banks and other non-technology sectors will help the company expand its capacity to 14,000 ‘racks’ by end-2028, almost three times what it operates today.
"Our focus is enterprise customers," Paul said. "Banks, insurers and other businesses don't need gigawatts of AI capacity. They typically require a few hundred kilowatts to about a megawatt to run AI applications, while leveraging the larger AI infrastructure being built by cloud providers."
Racks are physical enclosures that house servers, routers and storage devices. They form the basic building blocks of a data centre, supporting functions such as data storage and AI workloads. Wattage, meanwhile, measures the amount of processing power that a rack or an overall data centre has.
Unlike many peers, Equinix reports capacity in server racks rather than megawatts.
To provide a comparison, Paul said each rack supports an average power capacity of 5 kilowatts (kW), or 0.005 megawatts (MW). Accordingly, 14,000 racks translate into roughly 70MW of average capacity.
Expansion race
Equinix's planned expansion, however, remains smaller than several rivals.
Hyderabad-based CtrlS last month raised $425 million to target 2GW of data centre capacity by 2030. Larsen & Toubro's Vyoma is targeting 300MW initially, while Airtel subsidiary Nxtra plans to build 1GW of operational data centre capacity by 2030.
Paul declined to disclose how much the company plans to invest in India, where Big Tech firms, conglomerates and standalone operators have announced more than $250 billion worth of data centre investments over the past year.
Equinix India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinix Pacific LLC, reported consolidated revenue of ₹723.06 crore in FY25, up 15% year-on-year. It posted a net profit of ₹25.52 crore, compared with a loss of ₹5.54 crore in FY24.
The India business currently contributes just under 1% of Equinix's global annual revenue of $9.2 billion.
India opportunity
Paul said India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing markets for data centres.
"In many countries, governments have stopped offering approvals for major data centre construction. In that scenario, India happens to be a silver lining where further expansions can happen. Even hyperscalers see that while AI inference needs to be closer to their geographies, certain workloads such as training can be anywhere. It is countries like India that can capture their growth elsewhere."
Industry experts believe Equinix's enterprise-led strategy could prove advantageous over the long term.
"While a few mega-training clusters may dominate short-term MW headline figures, enterprise inference will provide sustained, distributed demand over time," said Ashish Banerjee, senior principal analyst at Gartner, adding that enterprise AI is likely to become the bigger long-term growth driver for data centres.
Network and power challenge
A key challenge for the industry, Paul said, is network consistency as AI tools increasingly depend on uninterrupted connectivity with low time lag, or latency.
"If the networks go down and they are not available, then it will be a problem. And when an outage happens, especially between rains, if there's an outage and it takes a long time to repair and all that, customers tell us. They know that we are not responsible. They are talking to the telcos, but we get to know of it," said Paul, stressing the need for faster responses.
"Our customers want AI responses in milliseconds. That requires fast connectivity between the enterprise, its databases, telecom networks and the cloud platforms where AI models reside," Paul said.
Reliable connectivity also depends on adequate power infrastructure.
"In terms of power infrastructure availability, some level of confidence has to be given by the government. That's when we go ahead, and I think everybody else does the same thing. But the only issue is that all of this is not available on day one. Say we build a data centre in Chennai and have enough power now, but the substation from which we are drawing power may not be able to meet our requirements—or those of other nearby data centres—as they grow over the next three, four, or five years", Paul said, adding that governments need to build future capacity in advance.
Cooling solution
As data centres consume vast amounts of electricity, keeping equipment cool is critical to maintaining performance and efficiency.
Paul, now in his fifth year as India managing director, said municipal corporations have proposed supplying treated wastewater for cooling data centres, reducing dependence on freshwater while lowering operating costs.
"So in both Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, the municipality is committing that they will get grey water, that means, the sewage water or some other water, they will treat that water, make it to a grade where it can be used in the chillers, and hence, these facilities can then use that water for cooling, and their power consumption will go down and then they will become more efficient," said Paul.
He added that using treated sewage water would also benefit municipalities by reducing the amount of wastewater discharged into water bodies while lowering the industry's dependence on freshwater.
Atleast one expert said this could be a factor in determining sites to build data centres, particularly in water-stressed regions.
"Alternative water sources are not a silver bullet—water quality consistency, treatment costs and pipeline infrastructure pose real operational challenges. The priority for operators must be adopting low-water or waterless cooling architectures, such as closed-loop liquid cooling for high-density AI racks. That said, a secure supply of treated wastewater provides a valuable hedge against municipal water restrictions and regulatory risks," said Banerjee.