New doubt? Equipment source concerns trigger review of trusted telecom framework
Jatin Grover 5 min read 17 Jul 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
Telecom equipment require mandatory testing and certification before being imported, sold or used in India. Recently, the government received complaints that chips from non-trusted sources were procured by vendors with trusted source certification, and supplied to telecom operators.
The government is reviewing potential gaps in its trusted source certification framework for telecom equipment after local gear makers raised concerns over the absence of a process to test or verify equipment that enter the country post-certification, people familiar with the matter said.
