New doubt? Equipment source concerns trigger review of trusted telecom framework

“Presently, there is no mechanism to check whether the equipment or chips supplied by vendors with trusted source certification are really from trusted sources or not. There have been instances where some of the vendors replace the chips with chinese ones for cost-cutting after getting their samples approved from the government," said Rakesh Bhatnagar, director general of Voice of Indian Commtech Enterprises, an organization representing domestic telecom equipment makers such as HFCL Ltd, STL Ltd, VVDN and Tejas Networks.