Equitas Small Finance Bank plans to apply for a universal banking licence next year, even as it navigates a leadership transition following the resignation of founder and former chief executive P.N. Vasudevan last month over “a perceived conflict of interest”.
Equitas Small Finance Bank plans to apply for a universal banking licence next year, even as it navigates a leadership transition following the resignation of founder and former chief executive P.N. Vasudevan last month over “a perceived conflict of interest”.
In an interview with Mint, interim chief executive Balaji Nuthalapadi said the bank already meets the regulatory requirements for an upgrade and expects to take the proposal forward once a permanent chief executive is appointed, subject to the board’s approval.
In an interview with Mint, interim chief executive Balaji Nuthalapadi said the bank already meets the regulatory requirements for an upgrade and expects to take the proposal forward once a permanent chief executive is appointed, subject to the board’s approval.
“The regulators are expecting us to apply because we are logically the next in the sequence,” he said. “We are already meeting all the parameters required to become a full bank, and we are ready. Now, once the succession is finalized, once the permanent CEO is on board, I think he or she will certainly take it forward on priority.”
Leadership change
Vasudevan had resigned as CEO and managing director amid repeated investor flags over the past three years on the perception of conflict of interest related to his daughter’s non-bank financier. In his resignation letter on 29 October, he had said the issue had been disclosed to the board and to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Equitas then appointed Balaji Nuthalapadi as its interim chief executive on 3 November. Nuthalapadi had joined the bank in 2025 after almost three decades at Citibank.
In the small finance bank (SFB) space, so far only AU Small Finance Bank has been allowed to upgrade to a universal bank, while Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s application was ‘returned’ in April.
Conceptualized by a panel headed by former RBI board member Nachiket Mor, SFBs can undertake basic banking activities such as accepting deposits and lending to unserved and underserved sections, including small businesses and small farmers.
An upgrade allows these banks to lend 40% of their total loans towards the priority sector, instead of the 60% now, allowing greater discretion. It also allows access to cheaper funds, especially from the market.
Nuthalapadi said his priorities as the interim chief include staying on the growth path and meeting the lender's targets for the December quarter. The second priority is to position the bank for the next stage of growth, hire more people, and make technological upgrades.
Analysts are keeping a close watch on the small finance bank's succession process.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note on 9 November that the unexpected resignation of Vasudevan has created an overhang and uncertainty in the stock. “...the appointment of the new managing director remains the key driver for recovery in the stock,” it said.
The stock has shed 26% in the last three months, closing at ₹56.27 on the BSE on Wednesday.
The interim chief also wants to improve the bank’s share of cheap deposits, known as current and savings account or Casa. Currently at 26%, Nuthalapadi wants to take the share to 30% over time. That would make it higher than AU Small Finance Bank, whose Casa ratio was 29.5% as on 30 September.
To do that, Nuthalapadi wants to first revamp the bank’s corporate banking platform, which he admits “is not great”. He also wants to give business account holders better transaction capabilities, while opening more branches in certain areas and launching two-wheeler financing are also on the radar.
“We're going to put 10 branches in trading hubs, like in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai to focus on current accounts,” said Nuthalapadi.
Other plans include entering the highly-competitive corporate salary account space, currently dominated by a handful of private and state-owned banks. Nuthalapadi said more salary account holders could come in as Equitas offers a higher rate of interest than many others.
To be sure, Equitas offers up to 7% on savings account deposits, while India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank offers a flat rate of 2.5%.
The bank reported a net profit of ₹218 crore in the September quarter, as against ₹24 crore a year ago. Its gross bad loans were at 2.29% of the total advances, down from 2.42% in the previous quarter, and 2.92% in Q2 a year ago.