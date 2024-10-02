MSRTC will introduce 'Shivneri Sundari' attendants on e-Shivneri buses to offer personalized services like travel information and basic amenities.

Travelers on the popular electric luxury buses between Mumbai and Pune will soon enjoy a more personalized experience thanks to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). In a recent announcement, MSRTC revealed plans to introduce attendants, affectionately dubbed "Shivneri Sundari," to provide an air hostess-like service on their e-Shivneri buses.

All you need to know about Shivneri Sundari The announcement was made by the new chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Bharat Gogawale.

As per a MSRTC release, the decision taken to provide air travel-like hospitality to commuters travelling on the 200-km-long busy route.

In addition to this, the responsibility of ‘Shivneri Sundari’ includes providing an essential travel-related information to passengers, will take queries, suggestion.

She will also provide basic amenities such as water, newspapers, and magazines and will also offer basic medical assistance, as reported by TOI. However, no food will be provided on board

Additional responsibilities of the 'Shivneri Sundari' include ensuring the bus remains clean during the journey, monitoring the air conditioning and temperature for passenger comfort, and promptly informing the driver and MSRTC authorities about any technical issues that may arise, TOI report stated.

According to the MSRTC announcement, the introduction of the 'Shivneri Sundari' attendants will not lead to any changes in ticket prices for commuters.

The popular e-Shivneri buses are a point-to-point service with only the driver on-board, while conductors issue tickets to passengers at designated halts on the route between Mumbai and Pune.

-The Shivneri Sundari, as per the TOI report, will be assigned a front row seat, along with a small cabinet for storing necessary supplies.

Meanwhile, the MSRTC's board has also approved the procurement of 2,500 new buses and initiated a tender process for the same. It also discussed a proposal to convert 100 diesel buses into electric ones on a pilot basis. The corporation, which has more than 15,000-strong fleet, has already announced a project for the conversion of 5,000 diesel-run buses into liquefied natural gas (LNG)-operated ones.