ESIC adds 1.63 million members in March

New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corp. (ESIC) added 1.63 million new members in March, according to the payroll data released on Friday.

The ministry of law and justice, which released the data, said that of the new additions, 796,000 were young employees under the age of 25.

In comparison, 1.54 million new members joined the ESIC in February.

The month also saw the inclusion of around 31,514 new establishments under the ESIC's social security scheme, expanding coverage to more workers, compared with 23,526 new establishments in the previous month.

Gender analysis of data A gender analysis of the payroll data revealed that women accounted for 361,000 of the net enrollments in March, with 100 transgender employees also registering under ESI.

"Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 1.63 million employees added during the month, 796,000 employees amounting to around 49% of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years," the ministry of law and justice said.

"Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 361,000 in March 2025. Besides, a total of 100 transgender employees have also been registered under the ESI Scheme in the month of March 2025 which attests to the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society," it added.

During February, the EPFO added 1.46 million net members, while the total number of new members stood at 754,000.

The consistent rise in enrolments under ESIC and EPFO reflects expanding formal employment and wider social security coverage across sectors.

India’s payroll data offers key insights into formal job creation and social security coverage across the country.