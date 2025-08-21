ESIC adds 1.93 million new employees in June, nearly 11% below a year earlier

New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 1.93 million new members in June, according to provisional payroll data.

ESIC payroll data for June 2024 recorded about 2.16 million new additions, indicating an approximately 10.6% drop in June this year.

The ministry of labour and employment, which released the data on Thursday, said that of the new additions, about 958,000 were young employees under the age of 25, covering just under half of the new additions.

The number of new youth added to the workforce in June was about 1.2% higher than that in the previous month, the data showed. In May, there were about 946,000 new youth additions, the statement said.

The month also saw the inclusion of around 34,672 new establishments under the ESIC's social security scheme, expanding coverage to more workers.

A gender analysis of the payroll data revealed that women accounted for 413,000 of the net enrolments in April, with 87 transgender employees also registering under ESI.

"Through the data, it is noticeable that out of thetotal 19.37 lakh employees added during the month, 9.58 lakh employees amounting to around 49.50% of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years," the labour ministry said.

The ESIC provides payroll data to track employment in the country and provide social sector benefits to employees to be used in cases of emergencies, or in cases of medical urgency. It also provides maternity and disability benefits.

