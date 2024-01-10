Estonia invites Indian businesses to explore its green energy, IT opportunities

Estonia’s economy minister Tiit Risalo told Mint that the Adani group is exploring business opportunities and investment in the Baltic country, with both sides set to take forward the conversations at the Vibrant Gujarat summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In Vibrant Gujarat, we're going to meet the Adani group. I understand they have taken notice of Estonia and we are trying to take this conversation forward right right. So, I hope they will come soon to investigate more deeply," Risalo told Mint.

Queries mailed to the Adani group went unanswered. Risalo added that major Indian business houses are exploring opportunities in green energy and IT services. Cybersecurity, Risalo said, was another key interest for bilateral cooperation and pointed out that India is interested in participating in NATO's Locked Shields cybersecurity exercises. He also said that Estonia, which hosts the exercises, is ready to invite India for the same.

Besides this, Estonia is also keen to increase cooperation with India on oil shale, which Estonia relies on to meet its domestic energy consumption.

“It is the only country in the world where oil shale is the primary source of energy, supplying 76% of the energy used for electricity generation in 2018," according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"Estonia is not very rich in natural resources but what do we have is oil shale. And usually people don't go after it, because there have been better ways to produce energy more efficiently. But now in the context of our green turn, we are also exiting this. We don't burn it anymore but we have a very strong base of chemical research based in oil shale. And we are looking into different ways to use this material in much smarter ways and India also has ample resources of oil shale that are not yet used. And so, we are searching for cooperation here," said Risalo, who has served as minister for economic affairs and information technology since April 2023.

The Estonian minister and a business delegation have met with the officials of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, which has expressed interest in the proposal for cooperation. The Indian government has also asked Estonian energy firms to participate in the India Energy Week in February.

He also added that Estonia is looking at research and development cooperation with India on green hydrogen.

Thus far, both countries have had a fairly limited economic relationship. Bilateral trade in 2022 stood at just over $256 million, according to data from India's Embassy in Estonia. India has looked at collaborations with Estonia in IT, block chain technologies, cyber security and other fields.

Risalo acknowledged the limited economic relationship between the two countries but stated that his country is part of the European Union and can serve as a gateway for Indians firms into European markets.

