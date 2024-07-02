Ether ETF Hopefuls Gear Up for Approval as Soon as Mid-July

Asset managers are optimistic that the SEC will greenlight the first US ETFs that invest directly in Ether as soon as mid-July, saying the back and forth with the regulator remains constructive.

Bloomberg
First Published11:06 PM IST
Ether ETF Hopefuls Gear Up for Approval as Soon as Mid-July
Ether ETF Hopefuls Gear Up for Approval as Soon as Mid-July

(Bloomberg) -- Asset managers are optimistic that the SEC will greenlight the first US ETFs that invest directly in Ether as soon as mid-July, saying the back and forth with the regulator remains constructive.

Despite earlier market speculation that approval would land during the July 4 holiday week, the Securities and Exchange Commission has told Ether exchange-traded fund applicants that they have until July 8 to submit updated paperwork, according to two people familiar with the matter. There may be an additional round of filings after the round due on Friday.

The US regulator’s recent feedback to issuers on last Friday consisted of minor questions that issuers are now addressing, said the people. In May, the SEC signed off on a proposal by exchanges to list the products. A separate approval is needed before they can be launched. 

Steve Kurz, head of asset management at Galaxy Digital, predicted that an Ether ETF will be approved within the span of the next couple of weeks. Galaxy has filed for an Ether ETF, he said. 

“This is window-dressing, the SEC is engaged,” Kurz said during a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday. “We’ve been doing this for months now. We did it for the Bitcoin ETF, the products are substantially similar — we know the plumbing, we know the process.”

Firms including BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments, 21Shares, and Invesco have filings waiting to be approved. Many issuers have not yet disclosed the fees on their respective funds, which is a necessary step before the funds start trading. 

Assuming the funds get a green light, one key question is whether the Ether portfolios will generate anything like the demand stirred by the historic January debut of US spot-Bitcoin ETFs. The latter have amassed $52 billion in assets.

Ether dropped about 1.5% to $3,411 as of 1:00 pm in New York. The second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin has risen around 50% so far this year. 

--With assistance from Benjamin Taubman, Sonali Basak and Tim Stenovec.

(Adds comments from Galaxy’s Kurz, starting in the fourth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsEther ETF Hopefuls Gear Up for Approval as Soon as Mid-July

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.30
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Bharat Electronics

305.90
10:24 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2 (-0.65%)

Tata Steel

174.50
10:28 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.23%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

274.70
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.59
10:26 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.05 (9.75%)

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
10:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

218.85
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
16.9 (8.37%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

512.45
10:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
34.2 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue