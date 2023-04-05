EU's ambitious 43 billion euro plan to boost semiconductor industry may get green light2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
The European Commission announced the Chips Act last year in a bid to cut EU reliance on U.S. and Asian semiconductors
The European Union's 43 billion euro ($47 billion) plan to boost its semiconductor industry and catch up with the United States and Asia is likely to get the green light from EU countries and lawmakers on April 18, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
