India in talks with EU to participate in European defence initiatives, draft documents reveal: Report

India and the EU plan to explore opportunities for New Delhi's participation in European defence initiatives, according to a Reuters report citing a draft security and defence partnership document.

"The EU and India will consult on their respective defence initiatives, including through exchanges on defence industry-related matters," the report said, quoting a draft document, which is likely to be signed on Tuesday, 27 January.

"They will explore, where there are mutual interest and alignment of security priorities, possibilities for India's participation in relevant EU defence initiatives, as appropriate, in line with respective legal frameworks," it added.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

India-EU Summit On Tuesday, 27 January, the main focus of the India-European Union summit will be an announcement about the conclusion of talks on an ambitious free trade deal, the finalisation of a strategic defence pact, and the finalisation of a mobility framework, PTI reported.

The summit will primarily focus on trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies, and reinforcing the rules-based global order.

The proposed Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) will enable deeper collaboration in defence and security between the two parties, PTI reported, citing officials.

The SDP aims to boost interoperability within the defence sector and create opportunities for Indian companies to engage in the EU's SAFE (Security Action for Europe) programme.

The SAFE is the EU's €150 billion financial instrument designed to provide financial support to member states to accelerate defence readiness.

The EU and India first started negotiations for a free trade agreement in 2007. However, these talks were put on hold in 2013 because of differing ambitions. The negotiations were resumed in June 2022. The FTA is expected to significantly enhance bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation across various sectors.

The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements to deepen cooperation across sectors.

They are also expected to discuss important global issues, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The summit will also be an opportunity to discuss with India "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine", the news portal quoted officials as saying.

The relationship between India and the EU has been strengthening in recent years.