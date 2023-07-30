EU cut off financial support; West Africa leaders to meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention. Top Updates3 min read 30 Jul 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Niger military warns against intervention as West African leaders gather; EU cuts off financial support; coup condemned.
Niger's military leaders has warned against any armed intervention in the country as West African leaders are set to gather in Nigeria's capital for an emergency summit to decide on further actions to pressure the army to restore constitutional order. The European Union (EU) has decided to cut off financial support to Niger following the military coup there and in a similar reaction.
