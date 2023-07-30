On 27 July, Niger soldiers publicly announced a coup on national TV, declaring the dissolution of the constitution, suspension of institutions, and closure of borders. President Mohamed Bazoum is being held by the presidential guard since the coup's inception. Later General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the chief of Niger's presidential guard, declared himself the head of a transitional government on Friday this week straight after his soldiers detained President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday. The military coup in Niger has been widely condemned by its neighbours and international partners who have refused to recognise the new leaders and have demanded that Bazoum be restored to power