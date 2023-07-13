EU Parliament calls on India to safeguard minorities in Manipur; Govt says ‘interference unacceptable’1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:22 PM IST
The EU Parliament has urged India to protect minorities in the state of Manipur, which has been experiencing ethnic violence for over two months
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris, France, the European Union (EU) Parliament urged India to safeguard the minorities in northeastern state of Manipur which has been ravaged by the ethnic violence for over two months. The EU Parliament also criticised the “nationalistic rhetoric" which it said was adding to the tensions.
“The European Parliament would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues," the MEA said.