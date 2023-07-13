Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris, France, the European Union (EU) Parliament urged India to safeguard the minorities in northeastern state of Manipur which has been ravaged by the ethnic violence for over two months. The EU Parliament also criticised the “nationalistic rhetoric" which it said was adding to the tensions.

The EU Parliament’s comments came just when PM Narendra Modi landed in Paris and started a two-day visit to France where he will address the Indian diaspora and also attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade as the Guest of Honour.

The members of the EU Parliament expressed concern over clashes between Manipur's majority Meitei and the Kuki tribe in the surrounding hills. The EU parliament said that the violence has "left at least 120 people dead, 50,000 displaced and over 1,700 houses and 250 churches destroyed".

The EU Parliament also urged that internet shutdowns should be lifted and an independent investigation should be carried out.

THE EU RESOLUTION

Calling out the “nationalistic rhetoric", the EU Parliament adopted a resolution urging Indian authorities to "promptly halt the ethnic and religious violence and to protect all religious minorities".

The "intolerance towards minority communities has contributed to the current violence and that there have been concerns about politically motivated, divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism in the area," the resolution noted.

"The Manipur state government has also shut down internet connections and severely hindered reporting by the media, while security forces have been implicated in the recent killings, something that has further increased distrust in the authorities," it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, India rejected the planned debate on Manipur in EU Parliament, saying was an absolutely internal matter. “This is a matter totally internal to India. We made a reach-out to the concerned EU parliamentarians. But we made it very clear that this is a matter absolutely internal to India," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

INDIA REACTS

The Ministry of External Affairs reacted to the EU Parliament's resolution on Manipur and said such interferences were “unacceptable". “Such interference in India's internal affairs is unacceptable and reflects a colonial mindset," it said.