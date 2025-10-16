EU proposes arms-procurement overhaul to become combat-ready by 2030

The European Union will encourage its member states to jointly procure drone and air defense equipment as part of a five-year strategy to rearm and deter Russia.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, on Thursday proposed a reform of the EU’s military planning and procurement, aimed at making the bloc ready for combat by the end of the decade.

The Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030 sets out four priority joint defense procurement projects, and a target to boost the joint acquisition of arms to 40% by the end of 2027, up from around 20% currently.

The EU says that member states coming together will allow them to afford more advanced weapons faster.

The plan is the latest effort by the EU to boost its defense capabilities amid worsening relations with Russia. Last month, Russian drones were sighted inside Poland’s airspace, and three Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission, amid other sightings.

“Militarised Russia poses a persistent threat to European security for the foreseeable future," the document states.

Under the strategy, the EU will invite its member states to form voluntary coalitions, which will identify the military equipment that they want to buy together. Every coalition will be led by one or two EU countries.

To address the most urgent capability gaps, the EU executive body has proposed four projects, but said member states will be able to come up with additional ones.

These priority projects include the European Drone Defence Initiative, aimed at enabling EU countries to better detect and intercept enemy drones breaking into their airspace, by jointly acquiring radars, acoustic centers, anti-warfare systems, machine guns and low-cost anti-drone rockets, among other equipment.

“While the Eastern border Member States face the greatest direct threat from Russia and Belarus, such a threat can reach any Member State," the roadmap said.

A second program, called the Eastern Flank Watch, will focus on integrating air defense and counter-drone systems with a set of ground defense systems with maritime security in the Baltic and Black Seas.

Under the European Air Shield program, EU countries are set to create a multi-layered air defense system.

The fourth program, called the Defence Space Shield, aims to procure equipment to better protect the EU’s satellites.

The coalitions should be formed by early next year, with projects launched in the first half of 2026, according to the plan. Contracts with defense companies should by signed by the end of 2028, while the military equipment should be delivered by 2030.

The roadmap, which requires the approval of EU leaders, also sets an ambition to increase the share of arms procured from EU and Ukrainian defense companies to 55% by 2028 and to 60% by 2030.

To support this military build-up, the EU in March proposed a loans program to boost joint defense procurement, worth 150 billion euros ($174.73 billion).

