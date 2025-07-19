Nayara refinery to be hit hard by EU sanctions on Russian oil
Rituraj Baruah 6 min read 19 Jul 2025, 01:05 AM IST
Summary
The EU Friday unveiled sanctions on the Rosneft-owned Nayara Energy’s 20 million-tonne refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat, and lowered the price cap on Russian oil by 15% to $47.6 per barrel from $60.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: In measures targeting Russia’s ability to raise revenues from its oil and energy sector in the midst of war with Ukraine, the European Union (EU) on Friday unveiled sanctions on the Rosneft-owned Nayara Energy’s 20 million-tonne refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat, and lowered the price cap on Russian oil by 15% to $47.6 per barrel from $60.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story