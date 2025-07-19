Nayara refinery to be hit hard by EU sanctions on Russian oil

Responding to a question on India's likely measures in case secondary sanctions were imposed on Russian oil imports, Union minister Puri said: “My own view is the price of oil will come down. It will come down only because there is more oil available in the international market. There is more oil coming on the global market from the western hemisphere. I mean countries such as Brazil, Guyana and Canada. They're not even OPEC+ members. I'm not worried at all. If something happens, we'll deal with it."