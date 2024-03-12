EU to Recommend That Bosnia-Herzegovina Start Accession Talks
The European Union’s executive arm will recommend that Bosnia-Herzegovina start accession talks, according to people familiar with the plan, in a major boost for the Balkan nation’s bid to join the bloc.
