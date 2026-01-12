EU-India FTA in focus: Germany's Friedrich Merz to meet PM Modi in New Delhi today—What's on agenda?

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited India on Monday as part of a trip aimed at strengthening economic and security cooperation between the European Union's largest economy and India.

Berlin and New Delhi are both navigating an increasingly unstable global environment, facing economic and geopolitical pressures stemming from the world's two biggest economies, the United States and China.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Merz will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on Monday. In a post on X, he said, “India and Germany are celebrating 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic ties and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Chancellor Merz’s visit and his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, later in the day, will further strengthen India-Germany partnership.”

What's on the platter? Merz’s trip takes place two weeks ahead of a planned EU–India summit, and as India and the European Union move forward with talks on a free trade agreement, according to a report by AFP. “This agreement is envisioned not just as a trade deal, but as a comprehensive partnership that addresses modern economic realities,” India's commerce ministry said on Friday.

The high-profile visit is an opportunity for the two leaders to showcase stronger economic and security ties amid strained relations with the US under President Donald Trump.

The US leader's repeated threats to annexe Greenland have shocked European allies, while India remains saddled with one of the highest US tariff rates of 50%.

Defence projects, Critical minerals During Merz’s two-day trip, Germany and India are expected to finalise deals covering business collaboration, semiconductor development, and defence initiatives, according to a Bloomberg report.

Germany is also seeking improved access to India's critical minerals, with both countries likely to sign a memorandum of understanding on the issue. Berlin is working to lessen its dependence on China for rare earths and other key raw materials, the report stated.

Furthermore, the two countries are also expected to sign a deal aimed at easing barriers for Indian healthcare professionals seeking to work in Germany, where labour shortages across multiple industries are weighing on economic growth, Bloomberg reported.

Merz will travel with a sizable delegation of German business leaders, including the CEOs of Siemens, DHL Group, Infineon Technologies, Uniper, and Airbus Defence and Space.

The group will also include executives from numerous small and mid-sized companies from the Mittelstand, the core of Germany’s manufacturing base, which was once strong but is now under strain, the report stated.

Pharmaceuticals Both nations also aim to deepen cooperation in the pharmaceuticals sector and between defence companies, with senior managers from Boehringer Ingelheim and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems travelling with Merz.

EU-India FTA According to a report by Bloomberg, Merz will likely use his meeting with Modi to speed up negotiations between the European Union and India on a free-trade agreement.

Negotiators are rushing to finalise a deal by the time EU President Ursula von der Leyen heads to India later in January, with talks stuck on a few key issues like steel and automobiles, Bloomberg previously reported.

India-Germany relations As the world’s third- and fifth-largest economies respectively, Germany and India maintain a strong partnership in economic and development cooperation.

PM Modi last visited Berlin in 2022 to co-chair the 6th IGC with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, where several agreements were signed in diverse fields such as agroecology, forest landscape restoration, renewable energy, triangular development cooperation, migration and mobility, and health, according to MEA.

As the fastest-growing economy in the G20, India is a key economic partner in the Indo-Pacific region for Germany. More than 2,000 German companies are doing business in India, and more than 700 Indian companies invest in Germany. With a bilateral trade volume of almost $50 billion, Germany is India’s most important partner in the European Union.

Merz's itinerary On his second day in India on Tuesday, Merz plans to visit a Bosch facility in the business hub of Bangalore.

In the defense sector, Germany and India are currently hammering out the details of a submarine manufacturing deal worth at least $8 billion — the largest-ever defense agreement for New Delhi, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH and Indian state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. are negotiating the details of an agreement that would include technology transfer for submarine production, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

It’s unclear if the agreement will be announced during Merz’s visit.

India’s navy currently operates around a dozen older Russian submarines alongside six newer French-made vessels. The country still depends heavily on Russia for military hardware, and Germany views the submarine deal as an opportunity to help India reduce that reliance.

During Merz’s visit, India’s relationship with Russia—whose invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has drawn global scrutiny—is also expected to be discussed. India ramped up oil imports from Russia after the invasion but has recently scaled them back following U.S. sanctions on major Russian energy producers.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)