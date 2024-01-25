EU team heads to India for FTA talks, focus on services, investments
Summary
- India will negotiate based on reciprocity and equity, prioritizing domestic interests
New Delhi: A 15-member team from the European Union (EU) will travel to New Delhi on 19 February for a week of deliberations on a free trade agreement (FTA) with India, two people aware of the matter said. The upcoming seventh round of negotiations is expected to centre on services and investments, building on earlier talks that covered goods and public procurement.