Banking on green, EIB bets big on India's transition to net zero
The EIB is ramping up its India investments, said V-P Nicola Beer on the agency's funding of clean energy, metro and water projects, while backing the $60 mn India Energy Transition Fund. “Building a better life and generating green revenues go hand in hand,” she said on India's net-zero journey.
New Delhi: The European Investment Bank (EIB) is stepping up its presence in India’s green transition, using its capital and expertise to plug financing gaps in clean energy, sustainable transport and water infrastructure, top official at the multilateral financial agency told Mint on Thursday. The broad aim is to make lives better, more sustainable and inclusive.