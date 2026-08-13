Europe’s Fifth Heat Wave of Summer to Sear London on Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s fifth heat wave of the summer is set to peak Thursday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events that have strained health systems and energy networks across the region.

A series of high-pressure heat domes has put the UK on track for its hottest ever summer. Temperatures in southern England, including London, could reach 37C (98.6F) on Thursday, or even test daytime highs for this year and the month of August, according to Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist with the UK Met Office.

Advertisement

Climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of heat waves across Europe, the fastest-warming continent. An amber heat alert spans the heart of England, from London to Sheffield, on Thursday.

“We could see disruption to industry across this area,” Shuttleworth said in a briefing.

The heat is stretching emergency services in London. The capital’s ambulance crews have been fielding more calls than at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the fire brigade had its busiest ever July, the London Mayor’s Office said Thursday. Last week, there were more than 200 calls to grass fires in a single day.

“The climate crisis is on our doorstep right now and is having a devastating impact on our lives and the environment,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. “All over London, once-green grasslands are burnt to a brittle crisp with record-breaking temperatures devastating our environment, creating dangerous wildfires and risking flash floods.”

Advertisement

The heat and low rainfall have worsened drought conditions and raised the risk of wildfires, including a blaze in the New Forest in southern England that took firefighters days to control.

London’s mayor is directing £8.9 million ($12 million) in additional funding for specialized drones, vehicles and other equipment designed to help fight wildfires, according to a statement from his office.

The highest temperatures on Thursday are again forecast for France, which has been the epicenter of Europe’s summer heat waves and wildfires. A number of regions could reach 40C, with 37C in Paris, according to government forecaster Météo-France.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.