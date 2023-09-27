Europe’s Secret Weapon at the Ryder Cup Is a Data Geek Called Dodo

Golf isn’t any different than baseball, basketball or football in the way that gushers of data have flooded the sport over the past decade. These days, golfers can track everything from the speed of their drives on the range to the loft of their wedges. Then it becomes the job of someone like Molinari to analyze that data and distill it for the players who seek his counsel. He doesn’t bog them down in 40-page reports. He breaks down the numbers into a lesson that he can impart over a phone call or in a single text message.