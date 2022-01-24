Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eurozone economic growth slows as Omicron hits services

Eurozone economic growth slows as Omicron hits services

Photo: Bloomberg 
1 min read . 05:18 PM IST Maria Martinez, The Wall Street Journal

Eurozone business activity growth slowed for a second consecutive month in January, as the spread of the Omicron variant took an increasing toll on the region’s economy, IHS Markit says

BY MARIA MARTINEZ | UPDATED JAN 24, 2022 05:22 AM EST

Eurozone business activity growth slowed for a second consecutive month in January, as the spread of the Omicron variant took an increasing toll on the region’s economy, IHS Markit says.

The eurozone composite PMI fell to 52.4 in January from 53.3 in December, according to the flash estimate. The latest reading indicates the slowest rate of output growth since the recovery from lockdowns started in March 2021.

Although an easing of supply chain delays provided a boost to manufacturing production, renewed restrictions led to a marked slowing in service sector growth, IHS Markit says.

“The Omicron wave has led to yet another steep drop in spending on many consumer-facing services at the start of the year, with tourism, travel and recreation especially hard hit," says Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

The eurozone services PMI fell to 51.2 in January from 53.1 in December, while the manufacturing PMI rose to 59.0 in January from 58.0 in December.

“Not only has the alleviating supply crunch helped factories boost production, but cost pressures in manufacturing have also moderated," Mr. Williamson says.

While average prices charged for goods and services meanwhile rose at a survey record pace, an easing of producer input cost inflation hinted at a cooling of upward raw material price pressures, IHS Markit says.

