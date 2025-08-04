Behind the rising warranty provisions at two-wheeler companies
Summary
Electric bikes and scooters are zipping ahead in sales, but that has come at a cost. Since the electric journey is at an early stage, companies such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp are setting aside more amounts to cover for potential warranty claims
India's top two-wheeler manufacturers are setting aside significantly larger sums to cover their warranty costs. A key reason: The rising share of electric vehicles in their overall sales.
