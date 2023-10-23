comScore
Business News/ News / 'Even bad constitution may turn out to be good if…', says CJI Chandrachud, hails Ambedkar
‘Even bad constitution may turn out to be good if…’, says CJI Chandrachud, hails Ambedkar

Ambedkar's idea of constitutionalism is responsible for promoting social, economic and political empowerment of marginalised groups in India, the Chief Justice said.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was honoured by the Center on the Legal Profession, Harvard Law School with the ‘Award for Global Leadership’ on October 21 (HT File) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Even a bad constitution may end up benefitting the people if those responsible for its functioning are a “good lot", said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, while addressing an event in the United States that honoured the idea of constitutionalism of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

“However bad a constitution may be, it may turn out to be good if those who are called to work it happen to be a good lot," the CJI said, quoting Ambedkar, according to news agency PTI.

CJI Chandrachud, while lauding Ambedkar's vision of constitutionalism, said it was responsible for dismantling deeply entrenched caste hierarchy in India, the report added.

"Ambedkar’s legacy continues to shape the constitutional values of modern India, serving as a beacon for social reform and the pursuit of justice for all," the Chief Justice further noted, in his speech at the Sixth International Conference on the ‘Unfinished Legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’ at the Brandeis University, Waltham, Massachusetts, on October 22.

The CJI also pointed out that Ambedkar's idea of constitutionalism is responsible for promoting social, economic and political empowerment of marginalised groups in India.

The topmost judge of India, on his visit to the United States, was honoured by the Center on the Legal Profession, Harvard Law School with the ‘Award for Global Leadership’ on October 21. The decision to confer the title upon him was announced in January this year.

Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 07:35 PM IST
