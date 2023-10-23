‘Even bad constitution may turn out to be good if…’, says CJI Chandrachud, hails Ambedkar
Ambedkar's idea of constitutionalism is responsible for promoting social, economic and political empowerment of marginalised groups in India, the Chief Justice said.
Even a bad constitution may end up benefitting the people if those responsible for its functioning are a “good lot", said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, while addressing an event in the United States that honoured the idea of constitutionalism of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.