Evergrande Accused of Falsifying Revenue by $78 Billion
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, the defaulted developer at the heart of China’s real estate crisis, falsely inflated revenue by more than $78 billion in the two years leading up to its failure, according to the nation’s top securities regulator.
