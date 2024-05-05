Everton FC Buyer Accused of Fraud, Double-Pledging Assets in Lawsuit
Lenders to 777 Partners accused it of fraud, claiming that the Miami-based investment firm borrowed against $350 million of assets that it didn’t own, didn’t exist or were already promised to someone else.
(Bloomberg) -- Lenders to 777 Partners accused it of fraud, claiming that the Miami-based investment firm borrowed against $350 million of assets that it didn’t own, didn’t exist or were already promised to someone else.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message