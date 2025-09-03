Everyone expects oil to fall. 3 reasons why it hasn’t.
Summary
Traders are bearish because producers are pumping out more oil than consumers are using. Still, oil prices haven’t dropped in recent weeks.
Oil tends to trade on supply and demand fundamentals, and right now those fundamentals are overwhelmingly bearish. Oil supply is soaring, while demand is just so-so.
