Everyone expects oil to fall. 3 reasons why it hasn’t.

There are three main factors that have kept prices elevated. The first is that China is buying an extraordinary amount of oil to put in storage. China has been buying 530,000 barrels a day on average for storage this year, about twice as much as usual, according to Jim Burkhard, global head of crude oil research at S&P Global Commodity Insights. China, which needs to import most of its oil, has about 1.4 billion barrels of crude in storage, versus around 800 million for the U.S.