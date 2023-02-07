Taking a veiled jibe at the Central government, Rahul Gandhi said he wonders if any ‘miracle’ happened in his favour that his ranking in the richest persons’ list rose from 609 in 2014 to two in 2022. Speaking in Parliament amid an uproar over the Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi said Gautam Adani was ranked 609 on the list of richest persons globally in 2014. And then he reached the second spot (in 2022).

“I wonder if any miracle occurred in his favour," Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament in a veiled jibe at the Centre, adding, “From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been listening to one name everywhere 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'...people used to ask me that Adani enters any business and never fails."

Rahul Gandhi said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, “youth asked us that Adani is now in 8-10 sectors and that how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022. Only Adani is being talked about from apples of Kashmir, Himachal to ports, airports and even the roads we are walking on."

Shifting his address in Parliament to the alleged relationship between PM Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi, “Relationship begins many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to PM and helped Mr Modi to construct idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014."

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that rules in India were changed by the Narendra Modi-led government for Gautam Adani. “There's a rule who doesn't have prior experience in airports can't be involved in the development of airports. This rule was changed by the Government of India. This rule was changed and Adani was given six airports."

“After that India's most profitable airport 'Mumbai airport' was hijacked from GVK using agencies like CBI, ED and was given to Adani by the Centre," the Congress MP alleged.