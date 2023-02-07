Taking a veiled jibe at the Central government, Rahul Gandhi said he wonders if any ‘miracle’ happened in his favour that his ranking in the richest persons’ list rose from 609 in 2014 to two in 2022. Speaking in Parliament amid an uproar over the Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi said Gautam Adani was ranked 609 on the list of richest persons globally in 2014. And then he reached the second spot (in 2022).

