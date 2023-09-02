Everyone’s Getting Married—and It’s Costing Me a Fortune
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Summary
- For those of us in our 20s and 30s, weddings can put a huge dent in our budgets. We need to figure out our priorities.
I have spent $3,000 on wedding stuff in the past year—not for planning my own wedding, to be clear, but in attending weddings as a guest.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less