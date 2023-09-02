Everyone’s Getting Married—and It’s Costing Me a Fortune

I have spent $3,000 on wedding stuff in the past year—not for planning my own wedding, to be clear, but in attending weddings as a guest.

For those of us in our late 20s and 30s, this is that age—the wedding age. The wedding time brings dozens of heart-shaped glasses and bachelorette invites, a fridge cluttered with “Save the Date!" magnets and a closet crushed with tasteful dresses in demure colors. But it also brings astronomical airfare prices, hotel expenses, wedding gifts purchased on credit and more.

My younger sisters are getting married 10 months apart, so I’ve been in this zonked-out mode for a while now. But I’m not alone in shelling out for celebrations; a dear friend of mine is crisscrossing the country to attend 10 different weddings, all for close friends and family. Another says he will have attended six by the time 2023 ends—two even happening on the same day.

We all love to show up for our friends and celebrate their joy—we love to love love!—but there’s no denying it: Doing so takes a toll on the bank account. Guests traveling by car to weddings spend an average of $640, according to data from The Knot, and people traveling by plane to celebrate someone else’s nuptials spend $1,200. This doesn’t include all the ancillary costs that come with the events leading up to the big day: bachelor and bachelorette parties, bridal-shower gifts, engagement-party travel and more.

“At a certain age, you’re going to 10 weddings in a summer. There are just so many happening," says Jen Doll, writer and author of “Save the Date: The Occasional Mortifications of a Serial Wedding Guest." She adds, “If you’re spending $8,000 doing that, you could buy a house with that."

Just say no

“I think I have to be the one to tell you that you cannot attend any more bachelorette parties this year," a friend recently joked. She was poking fun at my recent travels, all for bachelorette parties in rural California, beachside New Jersey and Texas wine country.

My problem is knowing I don’t have to attend everything but wanting to attend everything. My friend was telling me to give it a rest because she saw the exhaustion in my eyes from the constant travel and party planning. But my wallet was also begging for a break after buying decorations, booking party buses and more.

“It snowballs into this huge, huge cost, but you still want to be there," Doll says. “You want to be a good friend. I happily went to all the weddings I was invited to. I can’t think of one I didn’t want to go to."

Danielle Arlotta, lead financial planner at Brooklyn Plans, says she often talks with clients wrestling with my same issue: learning how to pick and choose when it comes to participating in these many celebrations.

“It’s not just going to the wedding, it’s the stuff beforehand, too: the bachelorette parties, the bachelor parties, the engagement parties, everything," she says. “I’ve definitely seen an uptick in my clients trying to plan for everything, but you spend a lot on it, so it can be overwhelming."

Arlotta helps her clients take a step back and view the calendar as a whole: When are these weddings happening? Where are they happening? What other financial commitments do I have happening alongside these dates? From there, Arlotta recommends assessing the individual events leading up to the big day and, depending on your closeness to the person, asking directly what is most important to the people getting hitched.

“Even for one person, they have three weddings in a year, and for each different wedding, they have three different relationships with each person," Arlotta says. “Decide what is most important for each of these couples you’re supporting or going to see. Like I said, one person might be a co-worker, someone else you might be in their wedding, so you’re expected to do more. Make sure you’re showing up not only for what you think is important, but also what is realistic for you."

Brides and grooms sometimes also need a bit of a reality check, Doll says. Wedding season can whip everyone into a frenzy, but if the newlyweds are considering their guests and their needs, they’ll understand that everyone can’t come to everything.

“We talk so much about the couples, and while that is important and interesting and love is a great thing, the people who are going to the wedding are often as important a part of a wedding as everything else," Doll says. “If you’re putting on a wedding, try to think about what you’re asking from your guests. If you do have your heart set on some wedding in Fiji, know that not everyone is going to be able to come, and that doesn’t mean they’re not your friend."

Learn to compromise

Learning to make compromises can make this planning process less stressful for wedding guests, Doll says. Once you receive the official Save the Date card, that is your time to price out how much you can reasonably set aside for attending this wedding and its ancillary events. If you’re going to have to take on debt or plunder your savings to make it to everything, that should be a sign that you’ll have to find some compromises, such as attending fewer pre-celebrations or staying for less time over the actual wedding weekend.

“You need to have pretty firm boundaries, but that is something that’s way easier to talk about than to do," Doll says. “Don’t feel like a failure that you can’t do everything because of your bank account."

After talking with Doll and Arlotta, I looked at my 2024 calendar: two weddings, both in honor of people I absolutely adore. My girlfriend mentioned another wedding she’d love me to attend as her plus-one.

Over the years, after being in several weddings and attending many more, I’ve come to my own set of compromises. On a bachelorette party, I take charge of setting up the SplitWise account or keeping track of who’s been handling what costs. That way, at the end of the celebratory weekend, we can all make sure that one person isn’t shouldering a greater burden of our shared costs.

And if I’m traveling a significant distance for a wedding, I don’t buy a present off the registry; instead, I try to gift the new couple something smaller, usually handmade. In the past, I have sewn scrap quilts and pressed flowers from the centerpiece bouquets. The married folks are always just as grateful to unwrap my tiny crafts as they are to receive a $200 kitchen gadget. One of my best friends hung the pressed flowers I framed for her and her husband in a prominent place above the dining table. Every now and then, I spy it in her Zoom background. We both share a smile.