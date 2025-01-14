Tollywood director Trinadha Rao Nakkina, who stirred a controversy after remarks on about actress Anshu Ambani's body, has apologised to the actor in a self-recorded video. In the video, Trinadha Rao Nakkina clarified that his comments on Anshu Ambani were not made with any ill intentions.

The Telugu filmmaker said, “The comments made by me in the Mazaka teaser release event were not intentional, and only did it to make everyone laugh. But because several women are hurt, I unconditionally apologize for those comments.”

What did Trinadha Rao Nakkina say? Speaking at the teaser launch event of 'Mazaka' movie which starts Anshu Ambani, the Telugu director spoke about the actor's physical appearance which was deemed derogatory, sparking criticism on the social media over alleged “body shaming”.

He said, “When she came as a heroine in a movie, I could not believe it. Is she still like that? She is thin now. I only asked her to eat some food and increase weight because it is not enough for Telugu (audience). Everything should be in big sizes. It's okay. She has improved a bit, she will improve more by next time.”

How did Anshu Ambani react? Reacting to the apology, Anshu Ambani backed Trinadha Rao Nakkina and urged her fans to urged fans to move past the controversy and support her new film.

Calling him the “loveliest man on planet”, Ambani said said the Telugu filmmaker's remarks were taken out of context.

“I believe his words may have been taken out of context... He has treated me as a member of his family. I've worked on this movie for 60 days, and I have been given nothing but respect, love, and lots of good wishes. Please, everybody, if we can put this to bed because I'm so excited about the movie,” she said.