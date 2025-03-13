‘Everything was destroyed’—Large patch of Amazon rainforest cleared out for highway ahead of UN’s COP climate summit

A new highway being built through the Amazon rainforest to facilitate travel for delegates attending the UN climate summit, COP30, in Belém, Brazil, has drawn fierce criticism, reported The Telegraph.

The eight-mile, four-lane road, meant to ease congestion, has led to the destruction of thousands of acres of rainforest—one of the world's most important carbon sinks and biodiversity hotspots.

Also Read | Saving the Amazon forests of the underground world

The move has been widely condemned as hypocritical, given that the global summit aims to promote environmental conservation, reduce emissions, and protect biodiversity.

Advertisement

The highway cuts through what was supposed to be a protected area which was home to around 800 plant and fungi species. Residents and environmentalists worry that its construction will lead to further deforestation and commercial expansion.

"Everything was destroyed," said Claudio Verequete to BBC. He is a local who lived near the site. He previously made a living by harvesting açaí berries, but the destruction of the trees has wiped out his income.

“Our fear is that one day someone will come here and say: ‘Here’s some money. We need this area to build a gas station or a warehouse.’ And then we’ll have to leave,” he continued.

Conservationists warn that the road will disrupt wildlife migration patterns, increasing the risk of habitat loss.

Advertisement

Despite the backlash, officials insist the road is sustainable. Adler Silveira, the state infrastructure secretary, highlighted features such as cycle lanes, wildlife crossings, and solar-powered streetlights.

Belém is undergoing extensive development ahead of COP30, with plans for new hotels, an expanded airport, and a redeveloped port to accommodate cruise ships.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has defended the project, stating that the summit will be “a COP in the Amazon, not a COP about the Amazon.”

This is not the first time a UN climate summit has faced accusations of double standards. The previous COP29 in Azerbaijan, a major oil and gas producer, was criticised for its environmental contradictions.

President Ilham Aliyev called oil and gas “a gift from God” and dismissed concerns over Azerbaijan’s increasing fossil fuel production.

Advertisement

Also Read | India should rely on itself to tackle the environmental challenges it must

Similarly, past COP summits have been scrutinised for the high carbon emissions generated by the tens of thousands of delegates who fly in from around the world.