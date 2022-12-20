E-visa facility for Canadian passport holders restored: Indian high commission

E-visa facility for Canadian passport holders restored: Indian high commission1 min read . 10:37 PM IST
High Commission of India in Ottawa of Canada said on Tuesday that e-visa facility for the Canadian passport holders has been restored. It further said that it was restored on Tuesday, 20 December.
About two weeks ago, India resumed the e-visa facility for citizens of the United Kingdom who were travelling to India, the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram K Doraiswami, said in a video message.
Vikram Doraiswami further added that the resumption of the e-visa facility will enable friends from the UK to travel far more easily to India.
The Indian Commissioner to the UK said, “We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith. (Dates will be announced shortly). That should enable friends from the UK far more easily to India. So welcome back, e-visas are up ahead and all of our other services including visas at your doorstep remain available to you."
“We look forward to a good winter season in which everyone gets to celebrate their festivals in India which is the land of festivals," Vikram Doraiswami said.
Later in a tweet, the Indian High Commission in London said, “Team @HCI_London is delighted to confirm that the e-Visa facility will again be available for UK nationals travelling to India. System upgrade is underway & the visa website will soon be ready to receive applications from friends in the UK. Here's a video on the subject. @MEAIndia."
Back in August 2022, the UK Immigration Statistics said in a statement that Indian nationals were issued the largest number of visas for study, work and travel. India has now overtaken China as the largest nationality being issued sponsored study visas in the UK.
(With agency inputs)
