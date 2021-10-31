E-way bill data shows festive surge

The monthly economic report from the finance ministry for September released earlier this month had suggested that the ebbing second wave of the pandemic, fast-paced vaccinations and enhanced mobility had aided the recovery in September. The ministry said while agriculture continues to bolster rural demand, exports continue to offer bright prospects. According to the RBI, India’s economy may grow at 9.5% in FY22. The statistics ministry had reported a 20.1% GDP growth in the first quarter over a low base.